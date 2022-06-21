Cairo – Egypt’s exports to Russia have increased by 14.70% year-on-year (YoY) in 2021, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevine Gamea, recently announced.

The Egyptian exports to the Russian market reached around $591.70 million in 2021, compared to $515.60 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the Russian exports to Egypt increased by 3.90% last year, reaching nearly $4.17 billion, versus about $4.19 billion during January-December 2020 period.

Gamea added that the trade exchange between the two countries amounted to about $4.70 billion in 2020, an annual increase of 5.10% from $4.50 billion.

