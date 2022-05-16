Egypt's exports of food industries grew by around 5% year-on-year (YoY) or $49 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on May 15th, citing Chairman of the Food Export Council (FEC) Hani Berzi.

The value of food exports recorded $1.045 billion in Q1 2022, versus $996 million in the same quarter of 2021, Berzi added.

In March, Egyptian food exports rose by around 4% YoY to about $404 million, compared to $388 million in March 2021, he said.

He also revealed that food exports fell by 1% YoY to nearly $337 million in February, while it surged by 14% YoY to $305 million in January.

