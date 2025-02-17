Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), emphasized the authority’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the business community. She highlighted that the Minister of Finance continuously directs and follows up on efforts to address business concerns and improve tax dealings. The ETA is actively studying challenges faced by businesses and working on practical solutions.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Cairo in collaboration with the ETA, Abdel Aal reaffirmed the authority’s dedication to transparency and cooperation. “We operate on a partnership principle with the business community to remove obstacles and support its growth,” she stated.

She further stressed the importance of reshaping public perception of the tax authority. “We are embarking on a new chapter, extending our hands to our taxpayer partners and welcoming your support and engagement. We will work together to build a fair and transparent tax system,” she added.

To enhance accessibility and fairness, Abdel Aal noted that the ETA publicly announced details of its first tax facilitation package, comprising 20 key provisions. These measures aim to maximize benefits for businesses, ensure transparency, and address systemic tax issues.

Parliament has backed these initiatives by approving new tax incentives and facilitation laws. The ETA is committed to swiftly implementing these reforms, including amendments to the Small Enterprises Law. Notably, the maximum threshold for small enterprises has been raised from EGP 15m to EGP 20m, and the first tax audit for these businesses will only take place after five years. A proportional tax treatment for income tax has also been introduced to promote trust and fairness in the tax system.

Additional reforms include extending the period for submitting amended tax returns to five years (2020–2024) and capping late penalties at 100% of the original tax amount.

To improve taxpayer support, the ETA has expanded the Investor Support Unit and established two new units: one for Advance Tax Rulings and another for Complaints, both reporting directly to the Head of the Authority. A comprehensive investor guidebook has also been developed to help businesses navigate tax procedures.

Furthermore, the ETA is working to eliminate arbitrary tax assessments by standardizing examination procedures through guideline manuals for tax inspectors. Pre-audit consultations will also be introduced to clarify required documents in advance, reducing disputes and ensuring smoother tax compliance.

Through these measures, the Egyptian Tax Authority seeks to foster a collaborative environment where businesses can thrive with clarity and confidence in the tax system.

