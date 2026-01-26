Arab Finance: The Egyptian capital market witnessed an unprecedented historical surge in 2025, recording a total trading value of EGP 15.7 trillion, compared to EGP 2.3 trillion in 2024, Mohamed Farid, Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), announced.

Trading in treasury bills (T-bills) and T-bonds amounted to EGP 13.1 trillion, while trading in stocks reached EGP 2.4 trillion, Farid noted in a press conference to review the annual report on the authority’s activities.

As a result of the reform and regulatory policies implemented by the FRA, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) welcomed 299,000 new investors in a year, reflecting growing investor confidence in the market.

The chairman affirmed that the authority is working to develop listing rules and issue new financial products. This included activating special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), such as Catalyst Partners with a capital of EGP 3 billion and Hassan Allam Investment Company.

Farid also highlighted the execution of the first reverse acquisition by EGYtrans of Nosco, raising its capital to EGP 224.9 million, as well as the listing of Valu through the parent company's profit distribution mechanism.

Addressing the gold business, the funds attracted approximately 324,000 investors, with investments totaling EGP 5.145 billion by the end of December 2025.

He also outlined the nation's first regulated voluntary carbon market (VCM) to support sustainability efforts and reduce carbon emissions.

The FRA granted the EGX its first license to operate in future contracts derived from securities listed on the local market, which enhances hedging and risk management tools within the capital market.

Non-banking financial activities continued their developmental role during 2025. The micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) financing sector injected around EGP 105.3 billion, serving 4.2 million beneficiaries.

The financial leasing contracts reached EGP 147.2 billion, while real estate financing amounted to EGP 24.3 billion, representing a growth rate of 51.9%. Consumer financing stood at EGP 61.3 billion, while factoring totaled EGP 64.9 billion.

Moreover, the insurance sector witnessed a significant surge last year, with total premiums rising by 30.6% to EGP 110.1 billion. This comprised EGP 61.9 billion for personal insurance and EGP 48.2 billion for property insurance, while compensation paid reached EGP 46.7 billion.