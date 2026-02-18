Arab Finance: U Consumer Finance (valU) is constantly studying new markets and exploring various opportunities for expansion and growth, according to a bourse statement.

However, the company denied circulating news about entering two new markets in the next 30 months.

As for its expansion in Jordan, Valu received final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan to launch its services in Jordan under a specialized finance license.

The minimum capital required by the central bank to obtain the license was JOD 5 million ($7 million).