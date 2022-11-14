Cairo – Egypt's balance of trade deficit inched up by 0.60% during August 2022 to stand at $4.18 billion, compared to $4.15 billion in the same month a year earlier, Akhbar El-Yom cited data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Exports

The country's exports decreased by 7.60% in August 2022, reaching $3.33 billion, compared to $3.61 billion in August 2021. The Arab world's most populous nation's exports of petroleum products went down by 19.80%, crude petroleum by 49%, and raw plastic materials by 3.60%.

On the other hand, exports of natural and liquefied gas grew by 179.10%, fertilizers by 25.40%, ready-made garments by 12.10%, and fresh fruits by 72.80%

Imports

Egypt's Imports slumped by 3.20% to $7.51 billion in August 2022, compared to $7.76 billion in the same month in 2021.

The country's imports of medicines and pharmaceuticals dropped by 21.80%, raw iron or steel materials by 4.70%, maize by 16%, and soybeans by 7.50%, whereas imports of crude petroleum increased by 91.80% and petroleum products by 35.20%, and wheat by 79%.

