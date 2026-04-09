Arab Finance: Egypt’s annual headline inflation recorded 13.5% in March 2026, versus 13.1% during the same month in 2025, as per the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics’ (CAPMAS) data.

The food and beverages segment saw a 6.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in prices, with meat and poultry prices rising by 4.6% and fish and seafood up by 6.1%.

Likewise, alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices rose by 15.9%, whereas prices under the segment of housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuels climbed by 28.3%.

Prices under the furniture, home appliances, and maintenance segment witnessed a 10.3% YoY rise in March, and transportation service prices increased by 29.3%.

The healthcare segment also saw a 17.1% hike in prices, and the education segment recorded a 20% surge.

Meanwhile, the monthly consumer price index (CPI) recorded 284.4 points, marking a 3.3% growth as compared to February.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s annual headline inflation in February 2026 recorded 11.5%, versus 12.5% during the same month in 2025, according to CAPMAS.