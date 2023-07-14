Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea on Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Cairo.

In the meeting, President Al-Sisi emphasized Egypt’s keenness to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and to consolidate cooperation and joint projects in various fields.

President Afwerki expressed Eriteria’s mutual desire to develop bilateral relations with Egypt, especially at a time when the African Horn and the Red Sea region are witnessing many successive challenges. He praised Egypt’s constructive positions aimed at achieving regional stability.

The two presidents discussed the developments of the situation in Sudan and the efforts of neighbouring countries to resolve the crisis and end the bloodshed of the Sudanese people.

They agreed to enhance coordination and joint consultation to support security and stability in the region.

The meeting was also attended by the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, and the Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Osman Saleh Mohammed.

