Egypt’s agricultural exports rose by 432,342 tons, or 14.4%, year on year (YoY) during the period from January 1st until May 17th in 2023, reaching 3.427 million tons, compared to 2.995 million tons, according to a statement by the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation on May 21st.

The main exports in the period starting January 1st to May 17th were citrus fruits, potatoes, onions, sweet potatoes, pomegranates, garlic, strawberries, green beans, guavas, tomatoes, and grapes.

Citrus fruits topped the list of Egyptian exports with 1.687 million tons, followed by potatoes with 668,695 tons and onions with 238,916 tons.

