Egyptian customs points have witnessed the entry of more than 306 kilograms (kg) of gold brought by travelers from abroad during the period from May 11th to June 22nd, according to a statement on June 24th.

In May, the cabinet ratified a draft law exempting gold imports brought by travelers from customs duties for six months.

This move aims to stabilize gold prices in the market and control gold smuggling across customs points.

The exemption is not applicable to natural pearls, cultured pearls, precious stones, and semi-precious stones.

