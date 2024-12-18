The Egyptian government is set to launch the Green Industry Program during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Almal News reported, citing Ali Abu Senna, CEO of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA).

The green initiative aims to support the industrial sector with funding worth €271 million.

Egypt was among several beneficiaries that obtained the Green Climate Fund’s approval for $2.687 billion in funding to drive sustainable development programs.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).