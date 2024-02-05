The Technical Committee of the Paints Division of the Chamber of Chemical Industries at the Federation of Egyptian Industries held a meeting with the participation of the Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council and the representatives of the Egyptian Organization for Standardization and Quality and the General Organization for Export and Import Control.

The meeting discussed the council’s services and its role in increasing the export share of Egyptian companies in the sector and exceeding the current percentage of 4% of chemical industry exports.

Mageed, the Executive Director of the Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council, said that they agreed to hold an expanded session with the member companies of the division to benefit from the council’s services and to enhance the cooperation with the council.

The meeting also addressed the environmental performance issue, in cooperation with the Organization for Standardization and Quality, and approved the committee’s proposal to issue the environmental license every two years instead of annually, to ease the burden on the companies and reduce the costs for the division’s companies.

The executive body of the division was assigned to prepare a memorandum in this regard and submit it to the Chairperson of the Organization for Standardization and Quality. The committee agreed to coordinate with the organization regarding printing the QR code of the environmental performance card on the packages, allowing the companies to avoid printing the whole card and to use only the QR code. This request would be included in the division’s memorandum to the organization.

The attendees emphasized the importance of the member companies obtaining the Egyptian Quality Mark and considering it as an alternative to product inspection as one of the environmental performance card procedures.

They also discussed the possibility of reaching a mechanism for cooperation with various scientific bodies to deal with the current crisis within the framework of activating the protocol signed between the Chamber of Chemical Industries and the National Research Center. They also set the next date for the session of the division’s Raw Materials Strategies Committee.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).