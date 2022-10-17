The Egyptian Cabinet has issued a set of decisions settling disputes over investment contracts with international companies, according to an official statement on October 15th.

The cabinet settled a dispute with Future Pipe Industries BV aimed at the protection of mutual investments between Egypt and the Netherlands.

Another dispute was also settled between Egyptian Chemical Industries (KIMA) (EGCH) and Italy’s Maire Tecnimont Group.

The cabinet also settled disputes over the project for the development of Hikr Abou Domah district in Rod El Farag.

