Cairo – Egypt recorded a 2% growth in the value of iron and steel exports to $774 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, versus $762 million in H1-21, Ahram Gate cited the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

Spain led the iron and steel top importers from the African country with a value of $173 million, followed by Italy and Saudi Arabia with $131 million and $95 million, respectively.

Cement

Exports of cement from Egypt widened by 71% year-on-year (YoY) to $336 million in H1-22 from $197 million.

Ghana ranked first on the list of the biggest cement importers from Egypt with a value of $63 million, followed by Cameroon with $39 million and Ivory Coast with $37 million.

Glass

Courtiers imported glass from Egypt at a total value of $257 million in the six-month period which ended on 30 June 2022, a 23% YoY leap from $209 million.

Turkey topped the countries importing Egyptian glass with a value of $41 million, while the US held the second position on the list with $36 million.

Copper

Exports of Egyptian copper and its products surged by 47% YoY to $218 million in H1-22 from $148 million.

Saudi Arabia was the top importer of Egyptian copper with a value of $118 million. Algeria came second on the list with $23 million, followed by Lebanon with $21 million.

Marble and granite

Egypt exported marble and granite at a combined value of $171 million in H1-22, an annual growth of 8% from $158 million.

Libya headed the marble and granite importers from the Arab Republic with $36 million, followed by Saudi Arabia and South Korea with $27 million and $11 million, respectively.

Jewellery and precious gemstones

The Arab Republic exported jewellery and precious gemstones worth $827 million in the first six months (6M) of 2022, higher by 30% YoY than $638 million.

The UAE came first on the list of top jewellery importers from Egypt with a value of $442 million, followed by Canada with $382 million and Turkey with $2 million.

In January-May 2022, countries imported different goods from Egypt, including iron and steel at an aggregated value of $677 million, a rise of 12% from $597 million during the same period a year earlier.

