Arab Finance: Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El-Molla met with US Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Julie Cerqueira to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in the field of cutting carbon dioxide emissions, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry on July 26th.

The minister added that Egypt aims to increase reliance on renewable energy, which contributes to achieving the goals of the transition to clean energy and also provides great support for value-added industries.

For her part, Cerqueira expressed her country's full support for the energy sector in Egypt.

