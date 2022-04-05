ArabFinance: Trade exchange between Egypt and Uruguay has recorded around $493.3 million in 2021, surging by 138% from $207.3 million in 2020, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said during a meeting with the Uruguayan Ambassador to Cairo Adriana Lissidini.

Fertilizers, electronics, food products, oilseeds, dairy products, and wool are among the traded goods between the two countries, Gamea highlighted.

During the meeting, the minister mulled over the possibility of setting up a joint council of businessmen interested in investing in the Egyptian and Uruguayan markets.

This potential council would strengthen cooperation between Egypt and Uruguay in the trade and investment fields, she noted.

The minister also stressed Egypt’s keenness on bolstering mutual economic cooperation with Uruguay as well as reinforcing ties as per the Mercosur agreement.