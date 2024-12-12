The United Bank logged 77% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 1.991 billion in the first nine months of 2024, according to the bank’s financial statements.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 1.128 billion in the 2023 January-September period.

United Bank registered interest income amounting to EGP 9.636 billion at the end of September 2024, up 36% YoY from EGP 7.070 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 1.61 in the nine months to September 2024, marking an annual hike of 77% from EGP 0.91.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax rose by 78% YoY to EGP 1.919 billion from EGP 1.080 billion.

Standalone net interest income hit EGP 9.338 billion in the nine-month period of 2024, higher by 37% YoY than EGP 6.825 billion.

On December 10th, the lender began trading its shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) under the ticker symbol (UBEE.CA).

