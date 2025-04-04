Arab Finance: Pioneers Properties for Urban Development generated consolidated profits attributable to EGP 1.101 billion in 2024, up 165.960% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 414.023 million, the financial indicators showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the holding company increased to EGP 1.062 last year from EGP 0.393 in 2023, while the operating revenues declined to EGP 4.996 billion froma EGP 5.782 billion.

As for the standalone business, the company’s net profits after tax hiked to EGP 580.100 million at the end of December 2024 from EGP 159.527 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated operations revenues surged to EGP 836.752 million from EGP 351.286 million, while the EPS climbed to EGP 0.48 from EGP 0.15.

Pioneers Properties reported contracted sales valued at EGP 43.2 billion in 2024.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).