Egypt - United Bank held its General Assembly meeting under the chairmanship of Omar Mehana, Chairperson of the Board, alongside Ashraf El-Qadi, CEO and Managing Director, with the participation of board members and shareholders. The meeting reviewed and approved the bank’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2024, while outlining strategic priorities for future growth and expansion.

The bank reported a pre-tax profit of EGP 3.61bn in 2024, up from EGP 2.28bn in 2023, marking a 58% increase. Net profit after taxes reached EGP 2.73bn, compared to EGP 1.7bn in the previous year, reflecting a growth rate of 60%. The Assembly also approved the distribution of dividends for the year.

The meeting spotlighted United Bank’s ambitious expansion strategy, which includes opening new branches in key industrial and residential areas across several governorates. The bank also plans to scale up its fintech investments, launch new digital banking solutions, and introduce a range of credit products tailored to individual and business clients.

As part of its broader vision, United Bank is focused on supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), driving financial inclusion, and enhancing customer experience through continuous innovation.

The bank also reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility, with initiatives targeting key sectors such as education, healthcare, and community development.

Speaking during the session, Chairperson Omar Mehana emphasized the bank’s solid performance and sustainable growth trajectory. “United Bank continues to deliver positive results thanks to a forward-looking strategy that places customer satisfaction and shareholder value at its core,” he said.

CEO Ashraf El-Qadi expressed pride in the bank’s achievements, crediting the results to a cohesive team and a clear strategic direction. “Our performance this year reflects the resilience and strength of our strategy. We remain committed to offering innovative, top-tier financial services and expanding our digital capabilities in line with global trends,” El-Qadi stated.

He added that the bank will continue to champion innovation while reinforcing its role in the community and adapting to the rapidly evolving financial services landscape.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt