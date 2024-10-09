Egypt’s Minister of Public Enterprises Sector, Mohamed Shimi, met with the UAE Ambassador to Cairo and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, and her delegation at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to discuss opportunities for enhanced cooperation between Egyptian and Emirati state-owned companies.

Shimi underscored the strong historical and brotherly ties between Egypt and the UAE, highlighting the Egyptian government’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in all fields.

The meeting focused on identifying opportunities to bolster collaboration between companies under the Ministry’s purview and their Emirati counterparts, streamlining procedures, and exploring investment and partnership opportunities across various sectors.

Shimi outlined the investment activities of companies under the Ministry of Public Enterprise Sector, spanning industrial, manufacturing, commercial, and service sectors, among others. He expressed his eagerness to attract more Emirati investment and leverage the promising opportunities available within these companies, praising the growing economic cooperation between Egypt and the UAE.

He further emphasised the ministry’s dedication to fostering partnerships with the private sector, attracting foreign and domestic investment, and the Egyptian government’s commitment to removing any obstacles for investors, including incentives and facilitating measures provided by the state.

Ambassador Al Kaabi affirmed the deep historical and increasingly strong ties between Egypt and the UAE, emphasising the shared bonds of brotherhood and cooperation in all areas. She stressed the Emirati companies’ interest in bolstering their investments, increasing their business operations in Egypt, and contributing to development projects.

