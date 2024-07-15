Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with the UAE Ambassador to Cairo Mariam AlKaabi to explore ways to bolster cooperation in various fields, particularly in the oil, gas, and mineral sectors, as per a statement.

Badawi expressed his aspirations to deepen cooperation with Emirati companies in the fields of research, exploration, refining, and mining.

He also emphasized the potential for leveraging Egypt’s advanced infrastructure, storage capacities, and strategic geographical location to facilitate Emirati companies’ access to Western and European markets.

Ambassador AlKaabi reiterated that Egypt is a prime investment destination that Emirati companies are keen to invest in, particularly in the oil, gas, and mining sectors.

