Egypt - Nivine El-Kabbag, the Minister of Social Solidarity and Vice-President of the Egyptian Red Crescent, met with Okay Memiş, the Governor and Head of Turkey Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and Fatma Meriç, the President of the Turkish Red Crescent Society, along with their delegation.

The meeting focused on how to cooperate in delivering relief and humanitarian aid from Türkiye to the Palestinian people in Gaza through the Egyptian Red Crescent.

El-Kabbag praised the Turkish experience in crisis management, especially in handling the recent earthquake that hit the country this year. She said that the Turkish relief forces showed great success in containing and redressing the crisis and dealing with the aftermath. She also appreciated Türkiye’s achievements in economic and development fields.

El-Kabbag said that there is an operations room composed of several ministries, under the supervision of the Prime Minister, that coordinate with each other and with the Palestinian side to identify the actual needs of the people in Gaza.

She thanked the Turkish government and the Turkish Red Crescent for providing aid trucks through the Egyptian Red Crescent to Gaza. She also discussed with the Turkish side the possibility of providing social and medical relief supplies to the Palestinian people in Gaza, who are facing violations of their rights as civilians.

She added that they agreed to continue cooperation and coordination between the Egyptian Red Crescent and its Turkish counterpart, as well as to benefit from the Turkish experience in establishing logistics zones to manage, store, and maintain the quality of humanitarian and medical relief supplies.

Memiş thanked the Egyptian government and people for their strong stance and continued efforts regarding the crisis in Gaza. He said that Egypt always has clear positions on regional and international issues.

Memiş also said that there is work and coordination between Egypt and Türkiye to provide aid to Gaza and that setting up logistical areas to store relief supplies is important, especially in places that are surrounded by dangers or prone to disasters or catastrophes.

