Arab Finance: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) is planning to maximize returns from state assets, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib announced.

The government is also keen on attracting more foreign investment for the fund's projects and moving forward with the State Ownership Policy Document by expanding partnerships with the private sector, added El-Khatib.

The remarks came during the minister’s speech at the Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR) Center conference held in the UAE, with the participation of CEOs of 200 companies.

El-Khatib noted that negotiations are underway between Egypt and the UAE regarding a strategic partnership agreement to advance joint economic and investment relations.

He reviewed the currently adopted measures by the government related to fiscal, monetary, and trade policies aimed at facilitating investor access, attracting more investment, and increasing Egypt's foreign trade.

The minister also highlighted the state’s plans to reinforce the role of the private sector in the economy and expand the volume of domestic and foreign investment by securing an attractive and sustainable investment environment, in addition to formulating supportive policies and legislation.

He outlined the government’s priority sectors, including industry, health, agriculture, and investment, as well as renewable energy, solar energy technology, microchips, data centers, and outsourcing services.