Egypt will import large quantities of live sheep and goats from Somalia and Djibouti for immediate slaughter, the head of the country’s African Livestock Importers Association said Sunday.

The move aims to balance domestic market prices and ensure meat availability, especially ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan when consumption typically rises, according to Ahmed Hafez.

“The prices of goats and sheep range between EGP 200 and EGP 230 per kilogram,” Hafez said in a press release. “Local consumption of mutton and goat meat has increased significantly due to the rise in expatriates and tourists, particularly from Gulf countries.”

The increasing demand has put pressure on the local market, driving up prices, Hafez said. To address the challenge, Egyptian companies have sought sustainable solutions, including the import of livestock.

An estimated 15,000 to 25,000 head of goats and sheep will be brought into Egypt monthly through the Safaga area, where veterinary quarantines are located and equipped for immediate slaughter, he said.

Hafez emphasised that the imports will contribute to providing meat at reasonable prices and bridging the gap between local production and consumption. He praised the support of the agriculture and supply ministries in facilitating import procedures and ensuring a swift supply to the market.

Egypt’s annual meat consumption is about 2.5 million head, highlighting the need to address a production shortfall of at least 30%, Hafez said. He called for an increase in the number of veterinary quarantines to accommodate the large quantities of imported livestock, stressing their vital role in ensuring meat quality and safety, as well as accelerating slaughter and distribution.

The new deals are expected to stabilise mutton and red meat prices in the Egyptian market, benefiting consumers, Hafez added.

