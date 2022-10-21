Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the second edition of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit and the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum will be held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh in November, Al-Arabiya News reported on October 20th.

MGI Summit will take place on November 7th and the SGI Forum will be held from November 11th to 12th.

Bin Salman thanked President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Egyptian government for hosting the two events in Egypt in tandem with the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

It is worth noting that the Saudi Green Initiative aims to plant 10 billion trees across the kingdom in the coming decades and cut 278 million of carbon emissions annually by 2023.

