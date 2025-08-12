Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding) logged consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 8.111 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, up by 69% year on year (YoY) from EGP 4.801 billion, according to the financial results.

Revenues hiked by 43% to EGP 24.391 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 17.024 billion in H1 2024.

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) valued at EGP 2.82 in H1 2025, an annual leap of 176% from EGP 1.02.

Meanwhile, the group's sales backlog reached EGP 363.7 billion in the January-June period of 2025, marking a massive growth rate of 48% compared to EGP 245 billion in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated net profits after tax increased by 4.3% to EGP 275.164 million in the first six months of 2025, compared to EGP 263.698 million in the year-ago period.

The group posted standalone revenues amounting to EGP 338.315 million in H1 2025, higher by 3% YoY than EGP 327.976 million.

