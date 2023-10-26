Arab Finance: Chairman of the Egyptian General Authority for Healthcare Ahmed El-Sobky has mulled with the Swiss Ambassador to Cairo Yvonne Baumann cooperation to develop Egypt’s healthcare sector, a statement showed.

Both sides discussed the possibility of developing the country’s digital healthcare field, training medical staff, and promoting green transition of the healthcare sector.

Moreover, El-Sobky stressed the importance of exchanging expertise with Switzerland in the fields of digital medical records, operation of virtual hospitals, digitization of blood banks, and safe disposal of medical waste.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).