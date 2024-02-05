Rania A. Al-Mashat, the Minister of International Cooperation and Egypt’s Governor at the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, met with Patricia Danzi, the Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and Maya Tesavi, the Head of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today. The meeting was attended by Yvonne Baumann, the Swiss Ambassador to Egypt, and officials from the Swiss Embassy and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting discussed the efforts to prepare the cooperation programme between Egypt and Switzerland for 2025-2028, which will follow the current Swiss cooperation programme from 2021-2024, covering governance, human rights, green growth, youth skills development, protection issues, and migration.

Al-Mashat emphasized the importance of the Egyptian-Swiss economic cooperation relations and the Egyptian government’s keenness to strengthen this partnership and expand it to serve the national development agenda and the implementation of development priorities in various fields.

She also reviewed the cooperation with the institutions of the Team Europe Initiative from 2020-2023 and the preparation for the future period of joint work, referring to the comprehensive report on the Egyptian development cooperation relations under the title “Egypt & Team Europe: A Shared Development Vision for Progress and Prosperity.”

She added that Egyptian-European relations are developing within a framework of integration and partnership that meets the development requirements following the national development priorities and determinants.

She explained that the projects within the NWFE programme, a nexus of water, food and energy projects, achieve many goals, such as advancing towards comprehensive development in various parts of Egypt, diversifying between mitigation and adaptation projects to cope with climate change, implementing water desalination projects, supporting the capabilities of small farmers to adapt to climate change, increasing agricultural crop productivity and farmers’ incomes through the use of modern technology and clean energy, and benefiting from innovative financing tools to mobilize investments worth $14.7bn.

Patricia Danzi, the Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, stated, “In November 2023, Switzerland disbursed an additional $102m in response to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the region, which will address basic humanitarian needs such as water, food and medical care.”

