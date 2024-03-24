

Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, hosted Vivian Balakrishnan, the Foreign Minister of Singapore, on March 23rd during his official visit to Egypt spanning the 22nd and 23rd of March.

Central to their discussions were the robust bilateral relations between Egypt and Singapore, which have experienced notable growth in recent years. Both ministers highlighted the significance of sustaining this positive trajectory, underscoring the deep-rooted historical connections between their respective nations.

Minister Shoukry reiterated Egypt’s commitment to facilitating investment opportunities for Singaporean businesses, particularly in key projects like the Suez Canal Development Corridor. This initiative presents extensive prospects for investment in logistics, port management, and transit trade, areas where Singapore boasts significant advantages.

In response, the Singaporean Foreign Minister commended the collaborative efforts with Egypt, expressing Singapore’s eagerness to bolster bilateral trade and investment in Egypt. He stressed the potential for expanding economic cooperation to benefit both nations, citing renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism as promising sectors for collaboration.

The establishment of a joint business council to support cooperation between private sector representatives from both countries was also discussed during the meeting.

Additionally, the ministers delved into regional and international matters of mutual concern, including the persisting conflict in the Gaza Strip. Both parties explored avenues to advance ceasefire initiatives towards achieving a lasting cessation of hostilities. The Singaporean minister showed particular interest in Egypt’s perspective on the evolving Gaza situation, highlighting the humanitarian challenges faced by its residents and Egypt’s mediation efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid access and broker a ceasefire.

Minister Shoukry reiterated Egypt’s stance against the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, firmly rejecting any actions aimed at forcibly displacing Gaza’s populace, undermining the Palestinian cause, or invading the city of Rafah.

Furthermore, they addressed the ramifications of the ongoing crisis on Red Sea security, which poses significant threats to international navigation and shipping. Both ministers agreed on the urgent need to address these challenges, recognising the potential adverse effects on Egypt’s economy, regional stability, and the global economy at large. The Singaporean Foreign Minister emphasised the critical importance of ensuring secure and sustainable navigation in the Suez Canal, as it serves as a vital conduit for Singaporean trade with Europe.

In conclusion, both ministers stressed the necessity of maintaining open communication to monitor bilateral cooperation initiatives and proposals. They also agreed on the importance of intensifying consultations on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

