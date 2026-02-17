Arab Finance: Silver prices declined on Monday, with the international ounce price at $77.19 for buying and $76.76 for selling, Dahab Masr’s data showed by 3:31 pm.

Zain Vawda, analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA, said: "As a more cyclically sensitive metal, any sign of a strong economy reduces (silver's) safe-haven appeal relative to gold, and the strong jobs data suggests less immediate need for haven assets."

Spot platinum slipped 0.9% to $2,043.60 per ounce, while palladium shed 0.3% at $1,681.34.

Meanwhile, the local price is unchanged at EGP 136 for purchase and EGP 132 for sale.