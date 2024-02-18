The Egyptian cabinet has agreed to set a guaranteed price for the supply of cotton in the next season 2024/2025, as per a statement.

The prices have been set at EGP 10,000 for a medium-staple quintal in Upper Egypt and EGP 12,000 for a long-staple quintal in Lower Egypt.

This decision comes within the framework of the state’s efforts to support the Egyptian farmer.

During the 2023 harvest season, Egypt’s production of long-staple cotton declined by 32% to 85,000 tons, compared to 125,000 tons last year.

