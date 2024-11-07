The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has probed fostering cooperation with Schneider Electric in digital transformation in the oil and gas sector, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting between the Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi with the company’s North East Africa and Levant Cluster President Sebastien Riez.

Both sides have also reviewed the company’s ongoing projects in cooperation with the petroleum ministry.

