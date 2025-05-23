Arab Finance: The Saudi Real Estate Development Group has launched its latest residential venture, "Valea," in Sheikh Zayed City, as per a press release sent to Arab Finance.

Marking a strategic partnership between Saudi businessman Yahya bin Ahmed Al-Ansari, Chairman of the Saudi Real Estate Development Group, and Bashar Mohammed Abu Hamar, the Group’s CEO, the project is expected to draw investments of up to EGP 3 billion.

Set to be a landmark mixed-use development, Valea is strategically located in the heart of Sheikh Zayed with direct frontage on the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road.

The project’s first phase features a range of residential units, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouses, in addition to a commercial mall overlooking the highway.

“Valia reflects our vision to build integrated communities that offer more than just housing — we aim to deliver a balanced lifestyle that embraces innovation, sustainability, and privacy. We believe the future of real estate development begins with respecting the environment and enhancing human well-being,” Al-Ansari stated.

Meanwhile, Abu Hamar, CEO of the Group, commented: “This project underscores our commitment to creating real value in the Egyptian market by developing modern communities that combine international standards of quality with authentic local identity.”

According to Ziad El-Sayyad, Head of the Architecture Department at Alexandria University and the project’s chief architectural consultant, the design language of Valia was guided by principles of sustainability and energy efficiency.

He emphasized the inclusion of vast green spaces and integrated commercial services to ensure a comfortable, self-sufficient living environment for residents.