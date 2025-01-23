Egypt needs around $20 billion annually to secure petroleum products, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi highlighted on the sidelines of the celebration marking the 73rd anniversary of Police Day.

El-Sisi affirmed that the state is working on solving the dollar shortage crisis to save its needs.

The availability of dollars will help solve several issues, including reducing the import bills.

On January 4th, El-Sisi directed the government on the necessity of regularly paying financial dues to companies contracting with the state in the oil and natural gas sector.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).