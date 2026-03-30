Egypt is witnessing a significant breakthrough in its medical tourism project, driven by notable improvements in healthcare services and the rising quality of medical care provided across the authority’s facilities.

Ahmed El Sobky, Chairman of the General Authority for Healthcare (GAH), stated that these advancements have strengthened the confidence of international patients and positioned Egypt as a competitive destination on the global medical tourism map.

GAH has generated approximately $8 million in revenues while delivering medical and therapeutic services to around 35,000 medical tourists from 124 countries, reflecting both the diversity of targeted markets and the expanding international reach of Egypt’s healthcare services, Sobky said.

He added that 2025 recorded a remarkable 76.67% increase in medical tourism revenues compared to 2024, with total revenues reaching about $3.7 million during the year.

He emphasised that these positive indicators mark a strong starting point toward achieving more ambitious targets in the coming phase.

Sobky further noted that the authority’s vision is cantered on establishing Egypt as a trusted global destination for medical tourism under the brand “In Egypt We Care.”

This includes adopting a proactive model to attract international patients, developing comprehensive treatment packages aligned with the highest global standards, and building an integrated, smart digital system to manage the international patient journey.

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