The Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics issued the Annual Bulletin for Trade Exchange Between Egypt and Nile Basin Countries in 2021 that presents and analyses trade volume (exports- imports) with Nile Basin countries, (Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan).

The total value of exports to Nile Basin countries reached $1.55bn in 2021, compared to 2020’s $1.19bn — an increase of 29.5%.

Meanwhile, the total value of imports from Nile Basin countries reached $0.66bn, compared $0.56bn — an increase by 17.8%.

Sudan came ranked first on the list of countries Egypt exports to with a value of $826.8m, compared to $500.1m — an increase by 65.3%. The most important items exported to Sudan were plastics and their derivatives and sugar and confectionery products.

Kenya came in second place with a value of $382.0m, compared to $387.2m — a decrease of 1.3%. The most important items exported to Kenya were plastics and their derivatives, iron and its derivatives, paper and pulp, salt and sulphur, soils, stones, and cement.

In terms of imports, Sudan came first once more with a value of $336.7m, compared to $224.9m — an increase by 49.7%. The most important items that were imported are live animals, grains and rapeseed, medicinal plants, and fodder.

Furthermore, Kenya came in second with a value of $248.9m, compared to $238.4m — an increase by 4.4%. The most important items that were imported are coffee, tea, and other spices.

Chemical and plastic products ranked first in terms of exports with a value of $475.4m, compared to $391.4m — an increase of 21.5%.

Meanwhile, animal and plant products, beverages, and tobacco came in first in terms of imports with a value of $553.6m, compared to $438.3m in 2020 — an increase of 26.3%.

