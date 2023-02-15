Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Tuesday with Naglaa Boudin, the Prime Minister of Tunisia, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and review joint cooperation opportunities.

The meeting, which came on the sidelines of Al-Sisi’s participation in the World Government Summit in the UAE, discussed ways to advance the close bilateral relations between Egypt and Tunisia in various fields, according to Ahmed Fahmy, the spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency.

Fahmy added that the two sides affirmed the depth of the ties between the two countries and the keenness to promote joint cooperation in various fields, for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

Moreover, Al-Sisi emphasised Egypt’s support for all development and reform efforts in Tunisia, as well as full readiness to transfer the Egyptian experience in implementing development projects and economic and administrative reforms to Tunisia.

They also consulted on the most important regional issues of common concern, as it was agreed to intensify coordination and follow-up between the two sides in this regard during the coming period.

Furthermore, the president met with Mohamed Al-Jasser, the President of the Islamic Development Bank Group, to discuss existing cooperation frameworks between Egypt and the bank in the priority sectors.

They also discussed the Egyptian efforts to achieve economic reform, “which contributed to the economy’s steadfastness in the face of the global economic crisis, its continued growth and the maximization of foreign direct investments,” Fahmy claimed.

