Arab Finance: Prices of basic food commodities, including poultry, meat, and dairy products, witnessed a remarkable fall on Wednesday, April 15th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of a kilogram of white poultry increased by 1.4% to EGP 91.8, while the meat inched down by 0.4% to EGP 429.6 per kilogram.

Tilapia fish cost EGP 85.1 per kilogram, reflecting a daily decrease of 1.5%.

A liter of packaged milk retreated by 3.3% to EGP 43.3, whereas a carton of white eggs also fell by 1.6% to EGP 132.6.