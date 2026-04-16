Arab Finance: The prices of several food commodities and vegetables showed fluctuations on Wednesday, April 15th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Packaged rice edged up by 0.6% to EGP 34.2 Egyptian per kilogram, while the flour decreased by 8.4% to EGP 24.6 per kilogram.

The price of packaged sugar fell by 14% to EGP 30.5 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the price of packaged pasta declined by 7.7% to EGP 30.5 per kilogram.

A kilogram of sunflower oil reached EGP 97.4, reflecting a daily decrease of 4.6%.

As for vegetables, the price of tomatoes rose by 6.8% to EGP 29 per kilogram, while potatoes climbed by 6.9% to EGP 14.5.