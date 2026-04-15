Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of basic commodities and vegetables in the Egyptian market on Tuesday, April 14th.

Packaged rice was priced at EGP 34 Egyptian per kilogram, reflecting a daily decrease of 4.5%.

The flour increased by 1.9% to EGP 26.8 per kilogram, while the sugar’s price climbed by 7.6% to EGP 35.4 per kilogram.

Sunflower oil cost EGP 102.1 per liter, marking daily increases of 1.5%.

Regarding vegetables, tomatoes declined by 7.4% to EGP 27.2 per kilogram.

Likewise, the potatoes fell by 10.3% to EGP 13.5 per kilogram.