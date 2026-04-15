Arab Finance: The prices of poultry, meat, and egg in the markets varied on Tuesday, April 14th, 2026, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Some commodities witnessed slight increases, while others continued to decline.

The price of white poultry reached EGP 93.1 per kilogram, reflecting a daily increase of 0.6%.

Meat’s price fell by 1.1% to EGP 431.5 per kilogram, while tilapia fish grew by 5.1% to EGP 86.4 per kilogram.

Packaged milk was priced at EGP 44.8 per liter, marking a surge of 1.4%.

A carton of white eggs recorded EGP 134.8, with a decrease of 4.4% daily.