Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced a rise in the prices of food commodities and vegetables in the Egyptian market on Thursday, March 26th.

Packaged rice reached EGP 34.6 per kilogram, marking a daily increase of 2.2%.

Flour grew by 4.01% to EGP 25.7 per kilogram, while sugar climbed by 2.1% to EGP 33.5 per kilogram.

Likewise, the pasta grew by 2.2% to EGP 31.9 per kilogram, whereas the sunflower oil jumped by 1.5% to EGP 95.1 per kilogram.

Tomatoes reached EGP 48 per kilogram, reflecting a daily hike of 26.4%.

Onions edged down by 0.2% to EGP 15.2 per kilogram, while potatoes rose by 2.4% to EGP 14.2 per kilogram.