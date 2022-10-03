Egypt’s Minister of Local Development Hisham Abdel Aziz held a meeting with Governor of Cairo Khaled Abdel Aal in the presence of Alexandria’s Deputy Governor Jackleen Azer, and officials of the Public Transport Authorities of Cairo and Alexandria to discuss ongoing preparations for the COP27.

The meeting tackled the latest updates regarding the ongoing preparations for Egypt’s hosting of the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh this November in terms of transporting the participating delegations during the summit’s activities.

Abdel Aziz announced that his ministry will provide 210 buses to that end, 100 of which run on natural gas and 110 run on electricity in cooperation with the transport authorities and the Ministries of Military Production and Transportation to overcome any obstacles.

The minister also stressed the need to provide technical crews for electric buses during their transit to Sharm El-Sheikh and to provide drivers and technical support staff with appropriate uniforms in line with the climate summit.

He added that drivers and crews must also be trained, noting tha about 300 drivers were selected, as well as 36 employees split into engineers, supervisors, mechanics, auto electricians, and an air conditioning technician.

Furthermore, Abdel Aziz directed expediting the licensing process of any busses that are received.

