Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced, during a press conference with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Monday, the resumption of direct flights between Egypt and Poland, starting 30 May.

This came during the Polish President’s visit to Cairo which witnessed the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding in the fields of international cooperation, agricultural research, youth, sports, and diplomatic studies.

An official reception ceremony was held for Polish President Duda and his wife, at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace, after he was received by President Al-Sisi and his wife Entisar Al-Sisi.

Duda said during a press conference with Al-Sisi, following a session of talks at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace, that five flights are scheduled between Cairo and Warsaw on a weekly basis, which helps support economic and tourism relations.

He stated that hundreds of thousands of Polish tourists visit Egypt, thanking them for the decent hospitality they receive.

He hoped that this number would increase, and that visits would not be limited to the Red Sea and its beaches, but would include all the broad monuments that express the ancient civilization of Egypt, expressing his happiness with the support provided to the Polish archaeological mission.

The President welcomed the visit of the Polish President to Cairo, which is of special importance, as it is the first presidential visit between the two sides, despite the extension of joint diplomatic relations over a century, stressing that the visit is at this time.

The President also expressed Egypt’s great interest in developing cooperation with Poland within the framework of the Visegrad State grouping, which includes, in addition to Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, in order to strengthen cooperation frameworks between Egypt and this important regional grouping, given that it includes friendly, similar-minded countries and priorities with Egypt especially in the areas of combating illegal immigration and capacity building.

The meeting between both leaders witnessed the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding, including cooperation in the field of international cooperation, cooperation in the field of agricultural research between the Ministry of Agriculture of both countries, cooperation in the field of youth and sports between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of both countries, and signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Diplomatic Studies at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diplomatic Academy of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Duda also said that there are opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations between his country and Egypt in the coming period, stating that stated that there is no stereotype about the Egyptians in Poland, which makes there a basic basis for economic and digital cooperation, exchange of information and modern technologies, as well as in the military and agricultural fields.

He further asked President Al-Sisi to help open an archaeological station in Luxor Governorate; with the aim of supporting science and civilization, as well as giving the Polish archaeological mission the opportunity to help their Egyptian colleagues discover antiquities and Egypt’s stock of civilization to benefit from them more.

As for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Polish President said that his country understands the importance of the Nile River waters to Egypt, stressing that the GERD constitutes a threat to the North African country.

He pointed out that the issue of the Nile Dam is not only related to Egypt, but to a large part of North Africa adding that his country will support Egypt in preventing the dam from affecting the economy and agriculture of Egypt.

They also discussed Egypt’s preparations to host the World Climate Summit (COP 27) next November in Sharm El-Sheikh, and ways to benefit from the Polish expertise in this regard, in light of its hosting of three previous sessions of the summit.

They also agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries regarding the substantive aspect of the summit.

The talks also touched on a number of issues in the Middle East region, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue, where the importance of strengthening efforts to settle it through the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with the decisions of international legitimacy was emphasized.

The discussions also dealt with the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its negative repercussions on the global economy, where the Polish president explained his country’s view of the causes of the crisis and ways to overcome it. Reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict and making every effort to achieve this, whether at the bilateral, regional, or international levels.

