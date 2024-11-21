The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has reinstated the installment payment option for the cost of delivering natural gas to homes, as per a statement.

Customers can now pay in installments over seven years through their monthly consumption bills.

The decision comes in response to citizen complaints received through the government’s unified complaints portal and during recent meetings with members of parliament and parliamentary committees.

The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) will finance the contributions to delivery companies, which include both public and private sector entities.

The ministry confirmed that contracts signed after the installment system’s cancellation will also be retroactively included, ensuring equal access for all beneficiaries.

Companies tasked with implementing the contracts have been instructed to adhere to the updated procedures.

