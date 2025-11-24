Arab Finance: The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a liquefied natural gas (LNG) station in Port Said, according to a statement.

Located in the Raswa area, the liquefaction and bunkering terminal will liquefy, store, and supply LNG to canal tugboats and ferries, replacing conventional fuels.

Minister Karim Badawi and the SCA’s Chairman Osama Rabie witnessed the signing, which backs Suez Canal’s green transformation efforts in line with international environmental sustainability standards.

The agreement will facilitate cooperation between petroleum sector firms and the SCA in implementing the required procedures to launch construction of the new terminal.

On his part, Badawi praised the SCA’s development initiatives and its commitment to investing in environmentally friendly solutions, affirming that the green infrastructure will promote the use of natural gas as a clean fuel for ships.

Meanwhile, Rabie indicated that the integrated LNG platform in the Suez Canal zone accelerates the authority’s objectives to transform the canal into a green corridor by 2030.

Last October, the two officials discussed this plan in line with Egypt’s clean energy transition strategy.

