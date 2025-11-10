Arab Finance: Egypt has exported a new shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Idku liquefaction and export complex to Greece, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced.

The cargo was shipped aboard the vessel GASLOG GIBRALTAR, in favor of Shell, carrying around 150,000 cubic meters of LNG.

This aligns with the ministry’s strategy to encourage foreign partners to make more investments to boost gas production, while strengthening Egypt's position as a regional hub for energy trade and distribution.

On October 13th, the ministry announced that Idku liquefaction and export plant shipped a 155,000-cubic-meter LNG cargo to Italy, on behalf of Shell International, via New Nature ship.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).