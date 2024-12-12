Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) generated consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 167.666 million in the first nine months of 2024, according to the financial results.

The net profits edged down by 0.704% from EGP 168.856 million in the nine months of 2023.

The company also posted consolidated operating revenues worth EGP 215.129 million during the January-September period of 2024, an annual increase from EGP 112.465 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 0.032 as of 30 September 2024.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, the EGX-listed company’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company jumped by 121.29% year-on-year (YoY).

OIH is an Egypt-based holding company engaged in the telecommunications sector. Its shares have been listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) since January 2012.

