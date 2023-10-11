Mohamed Mansour, an Egyptian businessman and the Chairperson of the Mansour Group and Man Capital, praised the investment climate in Egypt, which he said is growing and offering opportunities in various sectors. He highlighted the tourism sector as one of the most important areas for expansion, as Egypt attracted 15 million tourists this year and expects to increase this number by one million annually. He also mentioned the renewable energy sector, especially solar energy, and the Suez Canal as potential sources of investment and trade in Egypt.

Mansour made these remarks in his speech titled “Your Right to Dream” at the Narrative PR Summit 2023, which he chairs. The summit was held this year under the theme Egypt Forever Forward and brought together local and international experts and specialists to share their visions and ideas for Egypt’s development. The summit was sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion, and the Red Sea Governorate, and partnered with the American Chamber of Commerce and UN Women.

Mansour said: “I am happy to participate in this exceptional summit, which reflects the efforts of Egyptians to support Egypt and its development in all fields. Our beloved country has many opportunities for success that require us to dream and trust in our abilities above all else. Based on my passion to achieve my dreams, we launched the “Your Right to Dream” Academy in Egypt to encourage boys and girls in all of Egypt’s villages to pursue their passion for football. More than 65,000 children applied in the first session, and we are confident that we will have hundreds like Mohamed Salah who can dream and succeed with pride in their national identity.”

