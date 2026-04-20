Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat met with a delegation from Nexus Analytica, led by CEO Wessam El-Baz, to discuss expanding the use of advanced digital technologies in electricity network management, improving operational efficiency, and managing power purchase agreements, as per a statement.

Discussions focused on leveraging the company’s digital solutions, particularly the NexusGRID platform, to support the sector’s digital transformation. The platform is designed to enhance unified grid operations, planning, and the management of power purchase agreements, while improving efficiency, transparency, and investor confidence in renewable energy projects.

During the meeting, the company presented its experience in digital energy solutions, highlighting NexusGRID as a tool for analyzing and monitoring grid-related data, tracking the performance of renewable energy plants, and evaluating production efficiency.

The platform also enables advanced performance monitoring of power plants, improves technical and financial forecasting, and supports energy mix management, contributing to more efficient operations and optimized fuel use.

It also offers integrated capabilities for managing power purchase agreements from technical, financial, and legal perspectives, allowing for closer oversight of contractual and operational elements, improving compliance, and streamlining project implementation and follow-up procedures. These capabilities are expected to enhance governance, reduce project timelines, and support the stable integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

Esmat said the ministry is continuing to advance digital transformation efforts to strengthen data analysis and monitoring, improve the performance of renewable energy projects, and enhance production efficiency using modern technologies aligned with the national energy strategy.

He added that the transition toward a smart grid is being implemented across generation, transmission, and distribution, alongside efforts to improve service quality and electricity supply reliability.

He noted that upgrading and expanding the unified grid to increase its capacity to absorb additional generation remains a key priority, particularly as Egypt continues to scale up renewable energy in its energy mix.

The minister also highlighted ongoing collaboration with private sector partners as part of the country’s broader energy transformation plan, aimed at ensuring grid stability and the continuity of electricity supply.